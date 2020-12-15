Danny passed away in his home under the loving care of his wife of 53 years.
Danny lived a full life as pastor and evangelist. A man of many hats, he built his family their first dream home in 1976 in Doniphan, where they lived for 13 years. Their second home, with the family’s help, hammers and nails, was here in Bolivar. He always told Carolyn it was her castle, and she was the queen of the castle.
He sang at the Grand Ole Opry three times. He played the piano at the SuperDome Southern Baptist Convention. His piano music was recorded in Dallas, Texas, as well as Nashville, Tennessee. The Lord blessed him with these talents, and he gave back to the Lord.
He graduated from Clinton in 1964, Southwest Baptist in 1968, Southwestern Baptist Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas in 1971, and Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Doctor of Ministry in 2007.
Of all his accomplishments, he would tell you the best accomplishment was his wife and two sons. A baby daughter preceded him in death in 1973. Now, they are reunited with his parents and so many loved ones.
He moved to Bolivar in 1986 and was head of the Department of Evangelism until 1989 at Southwest Baptist University.
He was pastor of Mt. Olive Baptist Church from 1990 to retirement in October 2015. His love for the church and people was deep. He loved everyone unconditionally with more than a pastor's love.
Oldest son Dr. Ron Vance and wife Dr. Laura blessed him with four grandchildren, Joshua, Jessica, who married Hunter Bassler, Jonathan, who married Alyssa, and Justin.
His youngest son Rick and Mary Beth blessed him with Ryan and Madison.
He was so proud of each one. If love was money, then they are all rich.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
