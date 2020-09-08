Mr. Dudley Harve Campbell, 78, of Goodson passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar.
He was born Sept. 10, 1941, in Weatherford, Texas, to John K. and Nevy Wynn Barton Campbell.
He was united in marriage to his first wife, Esther Holder, on Nov. 2, 1963, and to his second wife, Carolyn Pool, on Feb. 18, 1982. To these unions, five children were born.
He is a member of Lakeside Assembly of God Church, Pittsburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Esther; a son Andy Campbell; a daughter Leah Kenyon; a grandson Johnny Campbell; a granddaughter Amanda Linfoot; a brother Mac Campbell; and a sister Margaret Piland.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of the home; three children, David Linfoot and wife Kim of Weatherford, Texas, Brad Campbell of Azle, Texas, and Cindy Deal and husband Ben of Nixa; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Wayne Campbell and wife June of Garner, Texas, and Daniel Campbell and wife Diann of Bryson, Texas; one sister, Theola Duncan of Aledo, Texas; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Pitts Chapel. Local services will be at 1 p.m. at Pitts Chapel with Pastor Gary Parsons officiating. Graveside services will be at the Tin Top Cemetery, Weatherford, Texas, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, with his brothers Wayne “Soup” and Daniel Campbell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Force Family Ministries, PO Box 882, Nixa MO 65714. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
