E. Jean McCarter of Collins, formerly of Salem, was born Thursday, Aug. 13, 1936, at his parent’s home in southern rural Dent County to the union of Elmer and Gladys I. Dunham McCarter, and left this life at his home in Collins on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the age of 84 years.
Jean, or Jeano as he was known in Salem, was a 1954 graduate of Salem High School in Salem.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War.
He was an independent over-the-road truck driver for over 45 years, driving over 3 million miles. He retired from trucking in 2010.
He was a devout member of the Bolivar Seventh Day Adventist Church in Bolivar for the last 15 years, where he served as deacon and Sabbath school teacher.
Jean enjoyed collecting cast iron, tractors, mixers and anything else he could get a good bargain on. He loved going to Lambert’s for Father’s Day and his birthday, attending the annual family reunion on Labor Day weekend, tinkering on cars even though he wasn’t a mechanic, buying and selling old tractors and reading his Bible daily. What he truly treasured most in life was spending time with his family and friends.
He was a loving son, brother, husband, dad, grandpa (Pa and Paco), uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend of many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Gladys I. McCarter; two brothers, Ish and wife Jewel McCarter and Jack and wife Irene McCarter; two brothers-in-law, Ronald T. Wilson and Marvin Cook; mother-in-law Norma Cook; his four legged faithful companion, Rusty; other family and friends.
Those who are left to treasure his memory and to continue his legacy include his wife, Donna L. McCarter of the home; children Sonny and wife Suzie McCarter of Franklin, Ohio, Lesa and husband Don Mizell of Cuba, Scott and wife Leigh McCarter of Bentonville, Arkansas, Shawn and wife Lori McCarter of Springfield, Justen and wife Lesley McCarter of Collins, and Jeanie Louanne Schmidt and husband Richard of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren Lance and wife Ashley McCarter of Columbia, Kristopher Lee McCarter of Cuba, Kayla Baum and companion Aaron Rutz of Cuba, Amanda and husband Drew Townsend of Wylie, Texas, Jaime Mizell and companion Mike Simms of O’Fallon, and Lily and Jaxen McCarter who spent time with Paco every day; great-grandchildren Liam and Hudson McCarter of Columbia and Everlee Simms of O’Fallon; sister Mary Wilson of Salem; former wife and friend Miriam McCarter of Salem; brother-in-law Terry and wife Debbie Cook of Collins; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at the Bolivar Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1704 E. Division St., Bolivar, with a funeral service following at 3 with Pastor Neil Dye officiating. Special music will be “It is Well with My Soul,” “Amazing Grace” and “I’ll Fly Away” by Lori McCarter and Rodger Bridgeman. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Green Forest Cemetery on Hwy. F in Salem.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean’s memory to the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Bolivar.
It is with a heavy heart that the Mizell Funeral Home of Cuba serves Lesa’s daddy.
