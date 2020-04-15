Easter at a distance

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Sitting at a microphone, Bolivar First Christian Church pastor Bill Nichols declares, “Amen.”
It could be any given Sunday, but Nichols’ congregation isn’t packed into a sanctuary.
They’re in their cars on the other side of the Historic Bolivar Speedway outfield, listening to his sermon via radio broadcast.
Parishioners respond to Nichols’ amen with their own declarations — honked horns and flashing brake lights.
On Easter Sunday, April 12, in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, Polk Countians of faith still found a way to celebrate Christ’s resurrection, with Alliance Christian Fellowship, Bolivar Family Church, First Assembly of God, First Baptist Church, First Christian Church, Hebron Christian Fellowship, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, Sling N Stones Ministry and The Heights Church sponsoring an inaugural interdenominational sunrise service at the speedway.
Officials from each church came together in the speedway’s pressbox to deliver the message, complete with prayers and worship music.
A unified service had been a long-term goal of the group, who meet together regularly, Nichols says.
“I thought it was great,” Nichols says. “We were expecting 30 or 40 cars. We probably had 100 cars. I don't think that we’d have had this turnout had it not been for COVID.”
At a time when in-person church services have almost all been canceled, Nichols said congregations are seeking a chance to commune with others more than ever.
Parishioners parked 6 feet apart in the speedway’s outfield. With the sun rising through the rain clouds overhead, Nichols says he hopes parishioners found that connection restored.
Many churches have either begun or enhanced online broadcasts of sermons, but it isn’t the same, First United Methodist Church pastor David Collum says.
“I think (the Easter service) went well, and I think people will be back,” he says. “I woke up excited for it and excited to wear something other than sweatpants because I had somewhere to go for the Lord today.”
Meanwhile, locals have been adapting to life without in-person services.
One churchgoer, Whitney Johnson, says she’s now been watching services online.
It’s been a unique experience, she says, watching other believers worship in their own homes.
“But, I am excited for the day we all meet again,” she says.
Meanwhile, Tanya Hatton says she’s been taking the opportunity to watch broadcasts from new churches with her family. It’s been interesting, she says, even if they can’t all agree to watch the same one.
“Still, I miss that connection of all being together in the same place,” she says.
Hannah Holfinger says her family has struggled with that feeling of connection and staying engaged with a worship service while watching online.
Her grandfather has pulled out his newspaper during an online service, and her grandmother once started scrapbooking during the sermon, she says.
“Plus, being on the internet has its own distractions,” she adds.
For Mandi Hiett, an old adage may need a new disclaimer after in-person services one day resume.
“We always say that the church isn’t the building,” she says. “It’s the people. But, there is something really special about us all coming together in the same place.”
