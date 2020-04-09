All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Area churches will hold an interdenominational Easter service at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 12, at the Historic Bolivar Speedway, with visitors remaining in their vehicles for the service.
Gates open at 5:30 a.m.
Parking attendants will direct vehicles to park 6 feet apart. Guests must remain in their vehicles while at the speedway.
The event is sponsored by the Alliance Christian Fellowship, Bolivar Family Church, First Assembly of God, First Baptist Church, First Christian Church, Hebron Christian Fellowship, Open Hearts United Methodist Church, Sling N Stones Ministry and The Heights Church.
An earlier BH-FP article announcing the service stated that refreshments would be served. However, organizations have consulted with the Polk County Health Center and decided not to serve refreshments to help prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.
Is your church adapting to meet new needs in the time of COVID-19? Let us know. Email news@BolivarMoNews.com.
