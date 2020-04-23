All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Gail Noggle, executive director of Polk County’s Economic Development Alliance, is hosting a weekly conference meeting via Zoom to provide assistance to small business owners as they navigate the COVID-19 crisis. The meetings will focus on business resources, economic development topics and other items pertaining to the crisis.
The meeting is set for 2 p.m. each Monday until further notice. Anyone interested in joining can contact Rebecca Baker by email at rbaker@bolivar.mo.us or Gail Noggle at gnoggle@bolivar.mo.us.
