Eddie Frank Sprague Sr., 65, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City.
Eddie was born in Humansville on Feb. 6, 1956, and grew up in Fair Play. He served in the U.S. Army and later worked as a diesel mechanic and a drug and alcohol abuse counselor.
Eddie loved to tell jokes and stories and will be remembered for his quick wit and his sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Perry Sprague.
Mourning his death yet cherishing his memory are his son, Eddie Frank Sprague Jr.; daughter Sara; grandson Eddie Lane Sprague and wife Caitlin; his granddaughter, Trinity Shonne Sprague; and his great-grandchildren, Suki Bliss and Elias Brave Sprague.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19. It will be a graveside service at Barren Creek Cemetery, 651 E. 430th Road, Bolivar. There will be a meal at 1 p.m. at The Butler House, 407 E. Broadway St., Bolivar, for all friends and family to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.