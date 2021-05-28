Edward Barry Spear, age 75, of Louisburg was born Oct. 16, 1945, to Edwin and Wava Inglis Spear in Louisburg. He departed this life on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
Edward was saved in 1959 and joined Lindley Creek Missionary Baptist Church and remained a faithful member until the time of his death. He told his testimony often. He served as a deacon of Lindley Creek Church for many years.
He graduated from Halfway High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps where he served for four years and earned the rank of E5 Sergeant. He was a Vietnam veteran.
Edward met Donata at the PX while stationed at Camp Pendleton, California. Upon discharge from the Marine Corps, Edward married Donata Lucia Morea in Cardiff by the Sea, California, on July 22, 1967. They returned to Polk County and then Marshfield. To this union five children were born.
He began his career as a trooper on the Missouri State Highway Patrol on June 1, 1968, and retired after 34 years of service on Sept. 1, 2002. He was stationed in Marshfield (Webster County) when he began and worked at the Troop D headquarters, as well as Dallas and Hickory counties. He was a member of Webster Lodge #98 AF & AM, Blue Lodge, Scottish Rite, Queen City Chapter #226 Order of Eastern Star, Stargazer Garden Club and was a life member of the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri.
Edward was knowledgeable in many things and if he didn’t know how to do something, he would read to learn. He liked traveling with Donata and the kids as time permitted. He also liked gardening and flowers and would rather see them growing in his yard than pick them.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Wava Spear, sister Elsie Covert and brother-in-law Jim Hosiner, sister Elaine Gott and brother-in-law Dolin Gott, brother-in-law Ken Marlow and sister Erma Faye Spear.
Survivors include one brother, Loyd Spear and sister-in-law Joyce Spear of Louisburg, one sister, Edna Belle Marlow of Memphis, Tennessee, and one brother-in-law, Jerry Covert of Urbana; five children, daughter Sandra Speer and son-in-law Douglas Speer of Lebanon, daughter Susan Scarborough and son-in-law David Scarborough of Marshfield, son Barry Spear of Louisburg, daughter Sarah Rader and son-in-law Marty Rader of Marshfield, son Michael Spear and daughter-in-law Brandy Spear of Marshfield; eight grandchildren, Allen Speer and wife Jennifer of Lebanon Benjamin Speer and wife Jessica of Winter Park, Florida, Stephanie and husband Caleb Osborn of Rockingham, Virginia, Christopher Speer of Lebanon, Hannah Scarborough of Marshfield, Caleb Spear of Marshfield, Morea Spear of Louisburg and Mikayla Spear of Marshfield; two great-grandchildren, Karis and Kendall Speer of Lebanon, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stargazer Garden Club in care of Pitts Funeral Home.
