Edward Lee "Ed" Riedesel, 70, son of Phillip Jackson and Effie Marie Rotramel Riedesel, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his home surrounded by family after a battle with cancer.
He was born March 23, 1950, south of Bolivar on the farm of his maternal grandparents. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to Kansas, then returned to the Bolivar area in 1963 where they lived on the family farm that later became Ed's.
He graduated from Bolivar High School, class of ’67.
On Dec 14, 1982, Ed was united in marriage to Barbara A. Bickers, with whom he enjoyed sharing his life on the farm and traveling. He retired as a business agent from the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 101, after 40-plus years. He then poured all his time into raising cattle and pursuing his lifelong passion of expanding the farm.
He loved hunting, fishing and just hanging out with family and friends. We will all remember those infamous fish fries and how Ed would keep us laughing with all his life stories. For anyone lucky enough to know Ed, he was one of the kindest men many of us will ever know.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Effie, one sister, Helen, paternal grandparents Phillip Marcus and Susie Eberle Riedesel, and maternal grandparents Lawrence and Effie Parkison Rotramel. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, Quent and wife Misty Riedesel, Leslie and husband David White, Shannon Parsons, stepdaughter Bobbie Bickers Delozier; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind two sisters, Sandra Parks and husband Owen and Sherry Riedesel and husband Daniel Kauffman of Otis, Oregon.
To sum it up, Ed loved life and people. He will be greatly missed by all who admired and loved him.
In keeping with Ed's wishes, no services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be made at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar, where arrangements have been entrusted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.