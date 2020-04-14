Mr. Elbert “Ebb” Sconce, age 84, of Aldrich passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, in his home. He was born July 10, 1935, in Stamford, Texas, to Elbert Roy and Farhabelle Ray Sconce.
He was united in marriage to Delma Jo Walls on June 11, 1955.
He was a member of the Carpenters Union #978 and the Morrisville Assembly of God Church.
During his career as a carpenter, he and Delma traveled all over the country, Texas, Colorado, California, New Mexico and Missouri, building houses, and then commercial buildings.
He was a good farmer and could fix anything. He always instilled a sense of “you can do it if you put your mind to it,” not only with his children, but with anyone that came in contact with him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sue Peters.
Ebb is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jody, of the home; four children, Becky Reed, Pamela Thompson, David Sconce (Kristina) and Taylor Sconce, all of Aldrich; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Alvin Sconce (Carolyn) of Stamford, Texas, and Don Sconce (Diana) of Graham, Texas; as well as many other relatives and friends.
According to Ebb’s wishes, he will be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, and he will be laid to rest on the family farm. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.