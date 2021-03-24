Election on horizon

Polk Countians will head to the polls in just under two weeks to settle a pair of mayoral races, alongside contests for local board of aldermen seats, school board seats and spots on other municipal boards.
The general municipal election is Tuesday, April 6.
The Polk County Clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 3, for absentee voting.
The deadline for casting an absentee ballot in person at the clerk’s office is 5 p.m. Monday, April 5. Those casting absentee ballots by mail should have had their written requests for a ballot arrive at the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.
Voters should be sure the request is signed, state the reason for voting absentee and provide an address to which the ballot should be sent.
For more information on each candidate and ballot issue, visit BolivarMoNews.com.
Municipal elections
Bolivar: Six positions, including the mayor, city collector and four aldermen — one from each ward, are on the ballot.
Amira Siddiq-Gerry has challenged incumbent Christopher Warwick for mayor.
Incumbent Coyle Neal filed for collector. He is unopposed.
Incumbent Steve Skopec is unopposed for ward 1 alderman. Incumbent Mike Ryan and challenger Dusty Ross will contest ward 2. Incumbent Thane Kifer is unopposed for ward 3, and incumbent Charles W. Keith is unopposed for ward 4.
Aldrich: Three two-year trustee posts on the village board will be open for election.
Susan Buckner, Charles Buckner Jr. and Robert Hall are on the ballot.
Fair Play: Larry Daniels and incumbent David Vincent are running for mayor.
Incumbent aldermen Martha Marshal and Vi Patterson are running for re-election to the at-large positions, along with Steven Bruce and Dewey M. Rumfelt.
Halfway: Three two-year trustee positions will be open on the Halfway Board of Trustees.
Incumbents Phil Matchell, Matt Hickman and Cary Peterson are unopposed for re-election.
Humansville: Three aldermen seats — two northward aldermen and one southward alderman — will be on the ballot. Stacey Evering filed for the southward seat with a two-year term. Robert S. Wedge filed for the northward seat with a two-year term.
David Winfrey and Tracy Mason filed for the northward seat with a one-year term.
Morrisville: Dustin Kessler is unopposed in running for mayor. Joshua J. Hook and Scott Martinsen each filed for two-year aldermen seats. Jason Cory Sims filed for a one-year alderman seat. Kathy Painter filed for city collector. All currently hold the seats they’re running for.
Pleasant Hope: Incumbent mayor Richard Harrelson is unopposed in his bid for re-election. Aldermen Shannon Brakebill and Sandy Richardson filed for re-election.
School boards
Several seats on Polk County’s six school boards will be on the ballot. Elected board members will serve three-year terms, unless otherwise noted, and are required to complete 16 hours of orientation and training within one year of their election.
Bolivar R-1: Keri Clayton and Kyle Lancaster are unopposed in running for re-election to their three-year seats.
Fair Play R-2: Two three-year seats will be on the ballot. Courtney Creed and Paula Bradford currently hold the positions. Bradford, Caleb Whaley, Kim Vincent and Trampus Harman will contest the races.
Halfway R-3: IncumbentsJody Sharp and Brad Doke are unopposed in seeking re-election for three-year terms.
Humansville R-4: Two three-year seats currently held by Debbie Johnson and Bobby McAntire are up for election. Both incumbents are on the ballot, along with Ellie Biron and Sarah Witham.
Marion C. Early R-5: Two three-year seats currently held by Scott Grant and Josh Reed will be up for election. Both incumbents are on the ballot, along with challenger Abbie Mabary.
Pleasant Hope R-6: Two seats currently held by Tracy Polk and Rodney Lowrance are up for election. Polk, Brandon Buckle and Joshua Steele will appear on the ballot.
Other boards
Citizens Memorial Hospital District: One director seat with a six-year term will be on the April ballot. Corey Rich, who is currently on the board, is unopposed.
Bolivar Special Road District: John Best filed for a three-year commissioner seat.
Blue Mound Special Road District: No one filed for an open three-year commissioner seat.
Flemington Special Road District: No one filed for an open three-year commissioner seat.
Southwest Special Road District: Lonnie Lowry filed for a three-year commissioner seat. Flemington Special Road District: One three-year board seat will be on the ballot. No one filed.
Humansville Special Road District: One three-year board seat will be on the April ballot. William Zachary Butler is the only candidate.
Prairie Heights Area Reorganized Common Sewer District: A five-year trustee post is open. Deborah Taubert is the only candidate.
E-911 Emergency Services Board: Three four-year seats will be on the ballot, one from the northern district, one from the southern district and one countywide position. Steve Bruce filed for the countywide position. Rick Davis filed for the southern district seat. Ronnie McNew and Susan Sparks will contend for the northern district seat.
Morrisville Fire Protection District: A six-year term and a two-year term are on the ballot. Debra Bayer filed for the six-year term. Rick Davis filed for the two-year term.
Ballot issues
Bolivar: Bolivar voters will have the chance to extend the city’s mayoral terms. A ballot issue will ask voters to extend the length of the mayoral terms from two to three years. If passed, the new three-year terms will go into effect in 2023.
Central Polk County Fire: Voters in the Central Polk County Fire Protection District will decide whether to levy an additional 30 cents per $100 assessed valuation to the district’s current tax, which is about 30 cents and was set in 2013, fire district board chairman Sammy Bowden said.
Bowden said board members voted to place the question on the ballot because additional funding is needed to cover the cost of the district’s growing needs due to the county’s increasing population and the district’s incorporation of the Polk Rural Fire Department in 2018. Bowden said the additional funding would help the district purchase upgraded and newer equipment, pay for upkeep on its current equipment and eventually hire personnel “for at least daytime service, if not 24-hour service.”
City of Morrisville: Morrisville will also ask voters to extend its mayoral terms. It will also ask to extend the terms of its aldermen and city collector.
All terms, if approved, would be four years. The terms for each office are currently two years.
Humansville Special Road District: The Humansville Special Road District will ask its voters to approve a renewal of its 35-cent tax levy per $100 valuation for the next three years. The levy has been in place for several years and does not represent an increase, board member David Sandgren said.
Non-election question
Five communities in Polk County will ask their voters to consider a “non-election” ballot issue for future elections.
The ballots for the villages of Aldrich and Halfway and the cities of Humansville, Morrisville and Pleasant Hope ask for authorization from voters to “forego annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election.”
