With possible upgrades to its aging water system on the horizon, voters in Morrisville overwhelmingly approved a bond issue city leaders say is instrumental in qualifying the town for nearly $1 million in infrastructure grants and loans.
The City of Morrisville’s question on the Tuesday, Aug. 3, ballot asked voters for the authority to borrow up to $3 million “for the purpose of acquiring land and acquiring, constructing, improving and extending its combined waterworks and sewerage system” if needs arise.
Mayor Dustin Kessler previously said the wording on the ballot for Tuesday's bond issue is the same language as the bond issue residents passed in the early 2000s for sewer system upgrades.
However, the city’s focus now falls on the water system, which is 58 years old and was constructed in the early 1960s, Kessler said.
Below are the unofficial election results from Polk County Clerk Rachel Lightfoot. For more information, read the Saturday, Aug. 7, issue of the Bolivar Herald-Free Press and check back to BolivarMoNews.com.
City of Morrisville question
Yes — 31
No — 1
Humansville special road district question
Yes — 26
No — 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.