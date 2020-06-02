About 62% of voters approved the City of Bolivar’s request to sell its water and sewer systems to Liberty Utilities on Tuesday, June 2, according to unofficial election results.
Tuesday’s ballot asked voters to approve the $23.5 million sale with one vote and to authorize the city to enter into a franchise agreement with Liberty to provide water and sewerage services to the city for up to 20 years with the other.
City of Bolivar
Question 1 (Sale of systems)
Yes — 743
No — 448
Question 2 (Franchise agreement)
Yes — 741
No — 442
School boards
Bolivar R-1 (Vote for three)
Jonathan Moores — 726
Brandon van Deren — 943
Jared Taylor — 1,123
Jeralen Shive — 980
Bolivar R-1 (Vote for one)
Keri Clayton — 817
Mike Ryan — 611
Fair Play R-2 (Vote for three)
Jennifer Schwartz — 85
Cindy Bruce — 143
Trampas Harman — 67
Joshua Logan — 49
Lee Neil II — 55
Lauren Shuler-West — 109
Halfway R-3 (Vote for three)
Jeremy Sibley — 101
Kenton Payne — 96
Curt Allen — 61
Lisa Stringfellow — 86
Gary Doke — 41
Humansville R-4 (Vote for three)
Cassie Ahlers — 92
Margo Long — 48
Eleanor Biron — 38
Shawn Baker — 58
Shawn Kenney — 87
Melody Bays — 77
MCE R-5 (Vote for three)
Ginger Bumgarner — 145
Thomas Francka — 157
Kevin Painter — 154
Mike Haynes —77
Pleasant Hope R-6 (Vote for three)
Mitzi Kelly — 121
Cheri Hobson — 107
Jacob Miller — 108
Brandon Presley — 90
Brandon Buckle — 93
Donnie Pulley — 72
Municipal
City of Bolivar Alderman (Vote for one)
Justin Ballard — 247
Billy Glover — 65
City of Fair Play alderman (Vote for two)
Larry Daniels — 26
Jordan Sukovaty — 50
Richard Vest — 29
City of Humansville Mayor (Vote for one)
Carl Long — 67
Gary Shannon — 24
Pleasant Hope alderman (Vote for two)
Tammy Hickman — 29
Rodney Lee — 36
Gary Dooley — 30
Other boards
Citizens Memorial Hospital board of directors (Vote for one)
Robin Sechler — 1,249
Jody Shelenhamer — 676
Write in Jean Morrow — 375
