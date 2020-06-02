DSC_6659.jpeg

Bolivar city administrator Tracy Slagle, mayor Chris Warwick and fire chief Brent Watkins look over election results outside the Polk County Clerk's office Tuesday night, June 2. 

About 62% of voters approved the City of Bolivar’s request to sell its water and sewer systems to Liberty Utilities on Tuesday, June 2, according to unofficial election results. 

Tuesday’s ballot asked voters to approve the $23.5 million sale with one vote and to authorize the city to enter into a franchise agreement with Liberty to provide water and sewerage services to the city for up to 20 years with the other. 

Below are the unofficial results from election night. For more information, including comments from city officials, read the Saturday, June 6, edition of the Bolivar Herald-Free Press and check back to BolivarMoNews.com.

DSC_6642.jpeg

City and school officials and other interested parties wait for election results outside the Polk County Clerk's office Tuesday. 

City of Bolivar 

Question 1 (Sale of systems)

Yes — 743

No — 448

 

Question 2 (Franchise agreement)

Yes — 741

No — 442

 

School boards

Bolivar R-1 (Vote for three)

Jonathan Moores — 726

Brandon van Deren — 943

Jared Taylor — 1,123

Jeralen Shive — 980

Bolivar R-1 (Vote for one)

Keri Clayton — 817

Mike Ryan — 611

Fair Play R-2 (Vote for three)

Jennifer Schwartz — 85

Cindy Bruce — 143

Trampas Harman — 67

Joshua Logan — 49

Lee Neil II — 55

Lauren Shuler-West — 109

Halfway R-3 (Vote for three)

Jeremy Sibley — 101

Kenton Payne — 96

Curt Allen — 61

Lisa Stringfellow — 86

Gary Doke — 41

Humansville R-4 (Vote for three)

Cassie Ahlers — 92

Margo Long — 48

Eleanor Biron — 38

Shawn Baker — 58

Shawn Kenney — 87

Melody Bays — 77

MCE R-5 (Vote for three)

Ginger Bumgarner — 145

Thomas Francka — 157

Kevin Painter — 154

Mike Haynes —77

Pleasant Hope R-6 (Vote for three)

Mitzi Kelly — 121

Cheri Hobson — 107

Jacob Miller — 108

Brandon Presley — 90

Brandon Buckle — 93

Donnie Pulley — 72

 

Municipal

City of Bolivar Alderman (Vote for one)

Justin Ballard — 247

Billy Glover — 65

City of Fair Play alderman (Vote for two)

Larry Daniels — 26 

Jordan Sukovaty — 50

Richard Vest — 29

City of Humansville Mayor (Vote for one)

Carl Long — 67

Gary Shannon — 24

Pleasant Hope alderman (Vote for two)

Tammy Hickman — 29

Rodney Lee — 36 

Gary Dooley — 30

 

Other boards

Citizens Memorial Hospital board of directors (Vote for one)

Robin Sechler — 1,249

Jody Shelenhamer — 676

Write in Jean Morrow — 375

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.