Elizabeth Ann Choate Harris, 72, of Bolivar passed away on Independence Day, July 4, 2020, in Springfield.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Johnny Choate.
She is survived by four daughters, Wilma (Jim) Jones, Paula (Ronnie Wilson) Neill, Debbie Duryee and Wendy (Carl Bayer Jr.) Heymer; 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A graveside funeral will be held for Elizabeth at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar. Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation with the family one hour prior to the service at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar.
Memorial contributions in Elizabeth's honor can be made to Greener Pastures for Polk County atoutofseasonministries.org.
