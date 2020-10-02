Elma Avonell Breesawitz, 96, of Bolivar went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. She passed away at Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, Bolivar, where she had been a resident since 2006.
Avonell was born July 4, 1924, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Lloyd and Virgie Tidwell Kaudle. In 1930, they relocated to Polk, where she would spend her formative years and forge a life working the land with her parents. Avonell spent the entirety of her life after that point as a resident of Polk County.
Avonell was saved at Goodson Missionary Baptist Church at the age of 14, during daytime services, a fact she was always willing to share. Shortly thereafter, Avonell was baptized into and became a member of the same church in which she had found salvation. Her church membership was then moved to Mt. View Missionary Baptist Church in Polk, as she found a welcoming church home there, near to family and home. Later in life, Avonell moved her church membership to Halfway Missionary Baptist Church, a church home where she was still a member at the time of her passing.
Avonell married William “Bill” Breesawitz on May 27, 1944. To this union were born three sons, Phillip “Butch” Breesawitz, Kevin Breesawitz and Steven Breesawitz.
Avonell enjoyed spending time with her family members and found great joy in attending church services. Bible study, singing hymns and Sunday school all served as a spiritual beacon of light for Avonell in the darkness of the world. Later in life as a resident of Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, Avonell delighted in the activities and interactions with the staff and fellow residents — many of whom had the pleasure of being called “kid” by Avonell. While a lifetime of joy and memories can hardly be captured in a few short sentences, the moments Avonell shared with all of those in her life will be cherished by all those who knew her.
Avonell was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Virgie; her husband, Bill; one son, Phillip; and one granddaughter, Crystal.
Avonell is survived by two sons and their spouses, Kevin and Donna Breesawitz of Polk, and Steven and Deborah Breesawitz of Goodson; a daughter-in-law, Phyllis of Colorado Springs, Colorado; eight grandchildren, John and wife Mary of Colorado, Craig Breesawitz and wife Rachel of Seymour, Alishia Breesawitz of Halfway, LaDonna Richey Beehler of Bolivar, Chris Breesawitz of Goodson, Brian Breesawitz and wife Ashton of Bolivar, Stacy Breesawitz and wife Jessica of Bolivar and Sarah Breesawitz Twenter and husband Dakota of Bolivar; 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to support the noble search for a cure for a disease which touches so many lives. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Pitts Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2 in the chapel, with interment to follow at Mt. View Cemetery, Polk. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar. A special thank you to the Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility and CMH Hospice staff for all of the love and care they have provided.
