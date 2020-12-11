Elsie Lenora Covert, age 79, of Urbana went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Elsie Lenora Spear was born on June 23, 1941, to the late Edwin and Wava Ingles Spear. She was the oldest of six.
Growing up around the Louisburg area, Elsie found her lifelong friends, Claudia Sue Ervin, Betty Lou Sergent and Janice Holt.
She was raised in Lindley Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She sought the Lord, and at age 12 was saved by his grace. She loved teaching her Sunday school class. She made sure to teach the Bible to the best of her ability. She often asked kids to memorize and recite passages of Scripture. She remained an active member at Lindley Creek until the time of her passing.
On Oct. 20, 1962, Elsie was united in marriage to James “Jim” Hosiner. To this union, three children were born, Nancy Darlene, Stuart Ray and Martin Anthony. Alongside her children, Elsie helped to raise Jim’s children. She enjoyed raising her children on the farm, gardening, “playing in the dirt” and babysitting her grandchildren. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy. She was blessed to be their Runnie.
On March 19, 2011, Elsie was united in marriage to Jerry Covert. They made quite the pair. He brought so much happiness and adventure into her life. They made the most out of their time together. They would travel close to home, going from revival to revival supporting sister churches in their efforts. Away from home, they traveled to their favorite destination, Branson. This is where they went on their honeymoon and before marriage where they went when they were “French frying.” Never said they were dating, so we called it French frying.
Outside of Missouri, they traveled near and far, seeing Big Brutus in Kansas, the Corn Palace in South Dakota, Boston, Massachusetts, and most recently their travels took them to Alaska and Vancouver on an Alaskan cruise.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Jim on April 1, 2002; and sisters Elaine Gott and Erma Faye Spear.
She is survived by husband, Jerry Covert of the home; daughter Nancy and husband John of Halfway; sons Stuart and wife Stephanie of Bolivar, Martin and wife Sonia of Halfway; stepchildren Jimmie Dale Hosiner of Buffalo, Jerri Lawrence and husband Bob of Springfield, Wanda Dunseth and husband Paul of Halfway, and Vince Covert of Pleasant Hope; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; two brothers, one sister and two sisters-in-law; as well as numerous extended family, friends and beloved church family.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Pitts Chapel with Bros. Martin Hosiner and Doyle Mayfield officiating. Burial will follow at Lindley Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.