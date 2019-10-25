Erma Faye Lightfoot Ingram was born Jan. 8, 1930, at Sentinel. She passed away, surrounded by family, on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the age of 89 years.
She was saved and joined Sentinel Missionary Baptist Church as a young girl. In January 1956, she became a charter member of True Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Springfield, where she remained a faithful member until her death.
On Sept. 1, 1948, she was united in marriage to Junior Freeman Ingram. They were blessed with three children, Diana Lynn, Denise Ann and David Lee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Junior, and her parents, Harvey Francis and Mertie Magdalene Lightfoot.
She is survived by her two daughters, Diana Lane (Donald), Denise Maroney (Larry), and one son, David Ingram (Kate). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Darren Lane (Andrea), Joseph Lane (Julia), Michael Ingram (Mindy), Daniel Ingram (Lesley), Andrew Maroney (Marsha) and Melissa Kimmons (Billy). She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren, Ellie, Karleigh, Rylee, Kyra, Kaleb, Kooper and Keegan Lane; Jacob, Adam, Ruby, Ruth Anna, Carson and Blaine Ingram; and Isabel and Kaitlyn Maroney, Paige, Jasper and Jenson Kimmons. Also surviving are one sister, Iva Mae Cansler; one brother, Mervin Lightfoot (Glenda); and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was Thursday, Oct. 24, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Visitation was one hour prior with Bro. DeWayne Burdette officiating, followed by burial in Payne Cemetery in Polk.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Ravenwood Assisted Living and Phoenix Hospice for their love and support of Mom and us during this trying time.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Payne Cemetery, Polk.
