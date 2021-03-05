Mrs. Ethel Carlyle, age 97, of Willard, formerly of Bolivar, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Jacob’s House in Willard.
She was born March 7, 1923, in Kaw City, Oklahoma, to George E. and Martha Alice Simson Bain. She was united in marriage to Glen Carlyle on July 22, 1940.
She attended Berean Baptist Church in Bolivar. She taught Bible school for many years when she was younger.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, Glen Carlyle; a daughter, Ella Sue Cowan; one great-great-grandson, Malaki “Ki-man” McDougall; and six brothers and five sisters.
She is survived by a daughter, Glenda Miller and husband Jerry of Willard; seven grandchildren, Steve Cowan of Neosho, Brenda Glenn of Walnut Grove, Sherry Delucca of Bolivar, Kenneth Cowan of San Francisco, California, David Cowan of Monroe, Chris Miller of Bois D’Arc and Mark Miller of Willard; nine great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Pitts Chapel with Pastor Mike Chatman officiating. Burial will follow at Routh Chapel Cemetery off Mo. 215, Aldrich. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Jacob’s Ladder, 2343 N. Delaware Ave., Springfield MO 65803. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.