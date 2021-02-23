Ethen Davis, age 13, of Bolivar, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Citizens Memorial Hospital due to lingering health issues. He was born Oct. 19, 2007, in Bolivar, to Melinda Davis and Kevin Ashlock Jr. Ethen was a 7th grade student at Bolivar Middle School. He loved basketball, baseball, skateboarding, drawing, playing the keyboard and fishing with his grandpa. He enjoyed collecting Michael Jordan memorabilia and Nike and Jordan shoes. He wanted to own his own business doing antique restorations when he grew up.
Ethen cared about people in the purest way. He had so much goodness, so much capacity to bring happiness to others. He was thoughtful, selfless and always put others first. He could light up your soul with his piercing blue eyes or his bright smile. Ethen enjoyed making people laugh with his silly jokes and funny faces. He took pride in his appearance, and you'd never find him with a creased shoe or clothes that didn't match.
Most importantly, Ethen had a deep love for his family and cherished the time they would spend together playing practical jokes on each other, enjoying family dinners together, riding go karts, watching movies outside on the big screen and swimming at the beach. He didn't let a single holiday or birthday pass without giving a card and gift to his parents. Ethen wanted nothing more than to please everyone. He strived to make his parents proud of him. He was adored by his parents and loved by anyone who knew him. He had a beautiful heart and the world is a lesser place without him.
Ethen is survived by his parents Kevin Ashlock and Ashley Cameron of Bolivar; his mother Melinda Davis; two sisters Jordyn and Kaylin Cameron; two brothers Elijha Davis and Trenton Cameron; paternal grandparents Peggy Laird and Kevin Ashlock Sr.; great-paternal-grandparents James and Shirley Laird, and Donald and Janice Ashlock; favorite aunts Jennifer McClay (Sean McClay), Charlee and Randee Hatcher (his best friend) and many more aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Pitts Chapel. Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar. Memorial contributions may be made at gofundme.com/manage/ethen-davis-funeral-expense or to the Peggy Laird benefit fund for Ethen Davis, c/o Bank of Missouri (formerly Bank of Bolivar). Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
