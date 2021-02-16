Everett James “Jim” Lynch, 83, of Galmey died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his home.
He was born on May 17, 1937, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Glenn and Ida Lynch.
Jim married Donna Davis Lynch on Sept. 21, 1969. They lived in their home in Galmey until her passing. He enjoyed travelling with his wife, playing cards, fishing, golfing, hunting and visiting with friends and family.
He was a member of Antioch Christian Church in Pittsburg. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War at Miramar Naval Base and on the USS Lexington. He retired from the United Parcel Service. After his retirement, Jim and Donna owned and operated Hickory Grove Resort for 11 years.
Survivors include his two sons, Tod Lynch and wife Sherri of Pittsburg and Mike Lynch and fiancee Amy of Jackson; three grandsons, three granddaughters and six great-grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Donna Lynch, his son Rick Lynch and his parents, Glenn and Ida.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Antioch Christian Church in Pittsburg. Burial will take place in the Antioch Cemetery following the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled Veterans Administration or Wounded Warrior Project.
