In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, additional local groups have made some tough decisions regarding future plans.
Polk County Junior Livestock Show and Fair
During a virtual meeting Thursday, April 9, the Polk County Fair Association voted to cancel the Polk County Junior Livestock Show, according to a news release.
The event was originally set for June 11-13.
The release said the board is currently considering various options to perhaps reschedule the fair at a later date in 2020.
“They will continue to monitor the situation and try to make the best decision for all those involved,” the release said.
Consideration had to be given to not only the exhibitors and spectators, but also to the many donors who make the fair possible, the release added.
“This was not an easy decision by anyone,” board chair Curtis Dahlberg said in the release. “The fair is a longstanding tradition in Polk County, and we want to continue that tradition.”
Polk County North Ward Museum
Due to the coronavirus, the Polk County North Ward Museum will delay opening for the season. The tentative date for opening is Monday, June 1. Updates will be provided as the opening approaches.
