Farmers to receive assistance through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue recently announced that farmers and ranchers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic will be eligible for up to $16 billion in direct relief payments through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
According to a USDA news release, in addition to this direct support to farmers and ranchers, USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box program is partnering with regional and local distributors, whose workforces have been significantly impacted by the closure of many restaurants, hotels and other food service entities, to purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat and deliver boxes to Americans in need.
How it works
On Tuesday, May 26, the USDA, through the Farm Service Agency, began accepting applications from agricultural producers who have suffered losses, the release said.
The program is set to provide financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a 5% or greater price decline due to COVID-19 and face additional significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production and disruptions to shipping patterns and the orderly marketing of commodities.
Farmers and ranchers will receive direct support, drawn from two possible funding sources, the release said. The first source of funding is $9.5 billion in appropriated funding provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stability Act to compensate farmers for losses due to price declines that occurred between mid-January and mid-April and provides support for specialty crops for product that had been shipped from the farm between the same time period but subsequently spoiled due to loss of marketing channels.
The second funding source uses the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to compensate producers for $6.5 billion in losses due to on-going market disruptions, the release said.
Applying for help
Additional information and application forms can be found at farmers.gov/cfap.
Producers of all eligible commodities will apply through their local FSA office. Documentation to support the producer’s application and certification may be requested. The release said FSA “has streamlined the signup process to not require an acreage report at the time of application and a USDA farm number may not be immediately needed.”
Applications will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 28.
More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.