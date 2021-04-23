Faye Maxine Robison Barham passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Parkview Healthcare Facility in Bolivar. Faye was born Dec. 15, 1928, to James and Grace Adams Robison in the Fairview community near Sparta.
She attended grade school at Fairview and graduated from Sparta High School at the age of 16 by skipping two grades. She then graduated Draughn’s Business College.
Faye was saved at the age of 12 and joined Fairview Baptist Church, then later moved her membership to Halfway Missionary Baptist Church, where she remained an active member until her death.
On Jan. 1, 1950, she was married to D.L. Barham in Springfield. To this marriage were born two children, Jack and Mary.
Faye worked at GMAC and Citizens Bank of Springfield before marriage, then stayed home for several years. She then worked at the Halfway Post Office and later the Polk County Bank, from which she retired.
She was preceded in death by her husband, D.L., her parents, and two sisters, Eura Turner and husband Vaughn, and Eunice Smith and husband Nile.
She is survived by her children, Jack Barham and wife Peggy of Halfway and Mary Walker and husband Mike of Kimberling City; grandchildren Karen Stockdale and Erin DeHart of Halfway, Elizabeth Jones of Seymour, Mike Calhoun of Bolivar, Ashley Burton and Stephanie Calhoun of Springfield; and 13 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was immensely proud of their accomplishments and always encouraged them. She created many happy memories over the years and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Halfway Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Dewayne Burdette and Bro. Mike Calhoun officiating.
Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will follow at Schofield Cemetery.
