All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Those fighting on the frontlines of America’s latest war — the battle against the spread of the new coronavirus — don’t look like typical soldiers.
They carry medical supplies and arrive at the front in ambulances.
They show up at homes and businesses at a moment’s notice, ready to help those in need while putting themselves in harm’s way.
They are the paramedics and emergency medical technicians who make up Polk County emergency response crews.
Neal Taylor, Citizens Memorial Hospital’s director of pre-hospital services, says his team is learning to cope despite challenges the COVID-19 pandemic brings.
“The young paramedics are stepping up and learning, and the old guys are teaching the young ones,” he says.
That kind of teamwork is also evident among local agencies — like Polk County’s health center, commission, central dispatch and the City of Bolivar, he says.
“That’s what makes this work,” Taylor says. “And, the community has really stepped up.”
He says the community’s support shows up in an interesting way — a reduced number of calls to 9-1-1.
“Our staff has been doing well and have been healthy,” Taylor says. “People have been staying home, so our volumes are slower than they normally are. That’s a positive for us.”
However, Taylor says the call volume could quickly change if cases of COVID-19 surge in the area.
“If a surge begins, we will see an increase,” he says. “If we can flatten that curve, it makes it better for the hospital and for EMS.”
A spike in cases would make it “very difficult to meet needs,” he says.
While he hasn’t yet increased staff levels, Taylor says he would “add more ambulances and more staff” if cases spike in Polk County. He says CMH currently has 14 ambulances, staffed by two people each, in Polk and Cedar counties.
An increase would include a two-step approach of maximizing “every truck and staff members,” Taylor says.
“We can staff to the maximum,” he adds. “We do have that plan, but we hope we don’t use it. You have to rest your people. We staff so we can be most efficient with our people.”
If the county is hit hard, Taylor says the hospital can request mutual aid on the national and state level.
But, a request for help might be hard for others to fulfill, depending on shortages in areas outside of Polk County.
“You have to look at what’s happening in the rest of the state,” Taylor says.
People can look at the rest of the state and the country to see another challenge — a shortage of personal protective equipment — facing ambulance crews, he adds.
Fortunately, Taylor says his crews have maintained sufficient levels of PPE.
He says CMH’s pre-hospital services have benefited from donations from the state level.
“We’re out there, and we’ve taken steps to make sure we have the gloves, the masks we need,” he says.
Also, according to a post on CMH’s Facebook page, the hospital received shipments of 13,000 film gowns and 50,000 isolation masks last week and expects more shipments soon.
Taylor says his team benefited from the shipments.
“It shores up our supply,” he says. “With the N-95’s we have and the Scott masks, it makes our situation better.”
With all of this gear, protecting emergency responders right now may look different or intimidating, Taylor says.
“We’ve even approached (a call) with full face respirators to provide full protection and to allow us to do procedures we need to do,” he says.
A full face respirator, Taylor explains, looks like the mask a firefighter would wear with filters.
“It may look intrusive, but we’re trying to protect our folks — protect our people, protect our patients,” he says. “Just like in nursing, we have to protect ourselves so we can continue to be at work and care for patients.”
Taylor says people shouldn’t be worried if they see paramedics and EMTs wearing additional gear.
“They should really feel like we’re taking care of ourselves and protecting the community,” he says. “We don’t want to get exposed and not be able to work. It’s a precaution. It’ll look out of the norm, but we have to be highly vigilant.”
Like his first responders, Taylor says the community needs to stay vigilant, as well, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“People need to stay home,” he says. “Keep social distance. Do what they’re asked to do to help. Only get out if they absolutely have to.”
Taylor says that’s the best way to “protect our neighbors and protect our community” and “keep cases from spiking.”
“That’s the way everybody does their part,” he says.
If someone needs to call 9-1-1 for an emergency, it’s important to answer all questions asked by dispatchers, Taylor says.
Sarah Newell, director of Polk County Central Dispatch, previously told the BH-FP dispatchers are asking callers additional questions focused on COVID-19 to help protect first responders and prepare them as they arrive on scene.
“When the operator asks the questions, answer them the best you can,” Taylor says. “If you know you've been around someone who’s tested positive or been around someone who’s under suspicion, let us know.”
While he’s seen busy flu seasons in the past, Taylor says the threat of the new coronavirus is unlike anything he’s seen in his career.
Thankfully, CMH has a pandemic plan in place for times like these, he says.
“We’re following the plan and making adjustments as we need to,” he adds. “You have a plan and move through your plan.”
But, he says, no plan is perfect.
“You always find where you need to make adjustments to meet needs,” Taylor says. “Not every pandemic is the same. You have to solve a problem, move to the next one, solve a problem, move to the next one.”
He says the pandemic has kept his team on its toes.
“It’s been busy, making sure you’re prepared,” Taylor says. “But you always want to be prepared.”
He says that kind of preparation is evident across the entire hospital.
“The dedication of the folks we have, not just in pre-hospital, is impressive,” he says. “To come to work every day and take care of people under current conditions. Stress levels are up a little bit.”
But for paramedics and EMTs, heightened stress levels are par for the course, Taylor says.
“It takes intensity to stay focused, to make the right decisions. But we have to be vigilant on every call.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.