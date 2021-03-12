The Liberators are going to the Final Four.
Buoyed by a strong presence inside and calm-under-pressure ball handling, Bolivar defeated Nevada 60-47 Friday night in front of a packed home crowd.
Bolivar Head Coach Robby Hoegh beamed about the win and the environment full of stands following the game.
“COVID (finally) gave us something good, didn’t it?” Hoegh said. “This is high school sports. Two great communities, supporting their kids that came up all the way up from the time they’re in third, fourth grade. You saw with the Nevada kids how much it meant to them, to Coach (Shaun) Gray. Awesome job. It’s a shame somebody had to lose. But fantastic environment.”
Behind 10 points from Kyle Pock, Bolivar led 14-11 after the first quarter. The Libs held a 22-20 advantage at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Liberators came out determined to use their height advantage. Junior post Josh Bowes scored 14 of his team-high 18 points in the quarter, as BHS took a 38-31 lead into the final period.
“I just got a lot of energy from my teammates and the crowd,” Bowes said. “(Getting to the Final Four) means a lot. I know there are a lot of former players here tonight who love this sport. Our coaches work day and night for this. And my teammates have been practicing a long time too. I’m just looking forward to next week and seeing it all the way through.”
In the fourth quarter, the outcome was never really in doubt. Nevada pulled as close at 43-39 with just over 5 mintues left on a 4-point play by Logan Applegate.
But every time the Tigers scored, the Liberators had an answer on the other end. Strong free throw shooting and avoiding turnovers down the stretch kept Bolivar ahead and allowed it to advance.
“We’ve got 12 losses, but nine of them are to ranked teams,” Hoegh said. “We had the lead in the fourth quarter of five of those losses. Tonight, our kids kept coming and got the job done. We’ve got kids who really care. And they care because of the kids that came before them. And they care because it means something to be from Polk County.”
Bowes paced Bolivar with 18 points and Pock added 17. Luke Gabani scored 12 points. Applegate paced Nevada with 27 points.
Hoegh reflected a bit during the celebration.
“When we saw the route, we knew (a deep playoff run) was a possibility,” Heogh said. “We have some redundant skill sets with our big guys. But moving Kyle to point forward for us has been big .. when we can have another guy lead us in scoring while Pock is drawing three or four guys, and we’re making the passes, we really carved it up in the second half.”
Bolivar will play next at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 18 at JQH Arena in the state semifinals.
