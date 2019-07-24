Smoke and flames damaged a diner at a shopping center in Pleasant Hope Wednesday morning, July 24.
Pleasant Hope Emergency Management director and volunteer firefighter Rick Davis said crews were called around 7 a.m. to the Country Roads Diner in the 6400 block of Rt. H.
Preliminarily, Davis said it looks as though the fire started near the diner’s kitchen in the back.
While responding crews from Ebenezer, Morrisville, Central Polk County fire protection districts and Halfway fire department were able to knock down the blaze quickly, Davis said smoke spread to other businesses in the strip.
Crews pulled a fire hose into the building to knock down the blaze, he said.
“We got it knocked down fast,” he said. “We really owe it to all the departments that helped out.”
The diner, Davis said, saw heavy damage.
“They’re going to have to do a lot of work in the kitchen, and there’s a lot of smoke damage in the restaurant itself.”
No injuries were reported in the fire, he said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the smoke had been cleared from the surrounding storefronts, which Davis said include Pleasant Hope City Hall, The Pharmacy @ Pleasant Hope and a computer business.
The pharmacy confirmed Wednesday evening it will still operate under its normal hours and all medications remain available.
“Everybody’s in good shape,” he said.
Davis said an agent with the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office was on scene.
“They did an investigation, but I don’t know what they decided at this time,” he said.
