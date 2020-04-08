First case

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
The Polk County Health Center confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 in the county Tuesday, April 7.
According to a news release, the case is travel related.
“The patient, a Polk County resident, has been at home in isolation and monitoring symptoms since being tested, following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the release said.
The release said there were no contacts made during the illness “due to the proactive steps this patient took once being tested.”
“This patient followed the instructions to stay at home and limited contact with others,” Michelle Morris, Polk County Health Center Administrator, said in the release. “The patient did exactly what was asked to prevent the spread of the virus in our community.”
The center said it will not release identifying information to protect the patient’s right to privacy.
To reduce risk and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the release encouraged people take the following basic preventative measures:
Stay home.
Practice physical distancing of 6 feet when in public places.
Stay home if sick in order to keep from passing illness to others.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
The release said if people suspect they have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, they should call their health care provider to let them know before seeking care.
“It is critical that your provider is aware that you may have COVID-19 prior to your arrival at a
healthcare facility and that you follow all instructions for arriving at a healthcare facility,” the release said.
Citizens Memorial Hospital is offering drive-thru testing for COVID-19 with a CMH doctor’s order, the release said. Patients with COVID-19 symptoms should call the CMH COVID-19 hotline at 328-4300. More information is available at citizensmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.