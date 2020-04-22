All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
There is no vaccine for the common cold virus. There is no sure fire vaccine for the flu from year to year and there is no vaccine for Covid-19 and there may never be a vaccine. We hope so but that is a reality.
Social distancing and keeping businesses closed will not guarantee any of us from getting Covid-19, it only slows the spread and so far we have done a great job of that task. We are nowhere near the worst case scenarios of full hospitals and patients in the halls and running out of ventilators. As of our last report, CMH currently has no Covid-19 hospitalizations. The curve was soundly flattened.
As a matter of fact, California may have experienced an early wave of Covid-19 before social distancing and it’s citizens emerged with a herd immunity that have made its recovery and overall hospitalizations miniscule in comparison to New York.
I believe this virus is nothing to be dismissed but when there is no vaccine and it has such a long incubation period the best thing is to just weather the storm. Be cautious, protect the vulnerable and emerge on the other side after it has run its course.
When I speak of reopening the economy, I do not mean returning to normal next week. My plan would probably take a month to fully employ.
Currently we are not shut down, in reality. Convenience stores, grocery stores, auto parts stores, doctors, pharmacies, we are all still going about our lives and risking getting infected and that is apparently ok. But churches, volunteer and community service clubs, sit down restaurants, retail shops and other businesses are closed as “non-essential.” I think those relying on the services, income or paychecks would disagree.
When I speak of re-opening the economy that is a misnomer. It is already open, just not fully and that is what I am urging happen soon. We are already open and experiencing the risk of getting the virus and now that the curve has been flattened for a month or more. Some herd immunity has already begun as millions have been infected and recovered (many who never exhibited symptoms).
Here is what I suggest. Allow businesses that want to open but can limit those in the store to 15 or less do that immediately. Continue to practice social distancing and frequent hand washing. Masks should be encouraged and possibly required for the next two weeks.
In two weeks, we should re-evaluate masks, social distancing and limiting volume in small businesses to 15.
Let’s continue to lock down hospitals and nursing homes to restrict visitors. Let’s encourage elderly or those with immune challenges to stay home and take them food and supplies.
We need normalcy to safely return. We need routine and the security of financial stability. We need our churches and regular worship … we need God now more than ever.
Restaurants can open for dine in but only every other table to have a 6-foot buffer. Staff must wear masks and gloves.
For those who think these measures are reckless, stay home. Do not participate. It is a free society, stay home.
Ninety nine percent of those who contract the virus recover fully, many with just flu-like symptoms. We cannot risk our way of life and the economy when protecting the vulnerable would be far more practical.
Stay safe and let’s ease back into a fully opened economy over the next two-four weeks. That is my suggestion and I would love to hear yours. Feel free to write a letter to the editor if you agree or disagree. You can call me names (as some have) but keep it PG as this is a family newspaper.
There is no cure for a cold or the flu and while I hope we find one for Covid-19 we cannot wait to open our economy until one is found.
