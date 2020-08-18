Floyd C. Evans Jr., affectionately known as "Junior," 75, of Elkland passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at his home.
Junior was born in Kansas City on Oct. 25, 1944, the son of Floyd Sr. and Lilian Bays Evans. Junior grew up in the Cliquot area and graduated in 1962 from Humansville High School.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1966, being stationed in Germany.
Junior married Peggy Farris in 1968 in Ava. Together they had two daughters.
He is survived by his wife, two daughters, Tracy and husband Stacy Spears of Arkansas, as well as Tisha and Mike of Buffalo; four grandchildren, Travis Jones and wife Angel of Billings, Aundrea Routh and husband Neil of Bolivar, Vincent Evans-Jasper of Buffalo, and Lillian Evans of Buffalo; five great-grandsons, Blaine and Bryant Routh, Ziiler, Kaine and Kasen; one sister, Donna Smith and husband Don of Springfield; one sister-in-law, Evelyn Evans of Blue Springs; three nieces and two nephews; five great-nieces and five great-nephews; and one great-great-nephew.
Junior was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather James Dake, his brother Frank, and one great-nephew Logan.
A funeral will be held for Junior at noon Thursday, Aug. 20, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral Home. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery following services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Junior may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
