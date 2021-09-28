The Bolivar Area Community Foundation will accept applications for their annual community grant awards through Friday, Oct. 1.
In total, more than $14,000 will be awarded to area 501c3 not-for-profit agencies addressing human services or community betterment needs, per a news release.
The average monetary request should be around $1,000, the release stated.
Agencies who are located in Polk County or provide services to Polk County residents and have not received a Bolivar Area Community Foundation community grant in the previous year may apply. The release stated if a local agency is not-for-profit but does not have its 501c3 status, Polk County Community Connections can serve as the fiscal agent for that group.
An application and further information may be found on the Polk County Community Connections website at connectpolkcounty.org or by emailing gsladybug@windstream.net, according to the release.
For more information or an application, contact BACF board member Lindsey Godfrey at 777-1463 or BACF president Kelly Parson at 298-2233.
