Frances Helen Redman, 95, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Meadowlark Manor in Whitehall, Montana. Frances was born Oct. 10, 1924, to Henry and Anna Tygart in Aldrich. She was the second oldest of five siblings, three brothers and two sisters.
Frances graduated from Redlands High School in California. She met Earl Redman at a reunion picnic, and they married Feb. 22, 1945, in Bolivar. They raised two children, Joseph and Carol. Earl and Frances were happily married for 66 years. Earl passed away in 2011.
Frances enjoyed being a homemaker. She also worked as a janitor at the University of Redlands, packed oranges and worked on a poultry farm.
Frances was very talented. She made many beautiful quilts, crotchet doilies and blankets. She enjoyed collecting just about anything. Frances also enjoyed cooking and entertaining for family gatherings. Her home was a place where anyone could stop in, and maybe get a piece of pie or cobbler.
In 2016, Frances moved to Whitehall, Montana, to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law. Meadowlark Manor became her home, and she quickly adapted to life in the Rocky Mountains. Frances enjoyed going for drives and wildlife watching on the Jefferson River. She enjoyed playing bingo and Uno with her friends at the Manor. Frances was a television fan of golf, tennis, the Little League World Series and Days of Our Lives, aka “her story.”
Frances is survived by her brother John Tygart, son Joseph Redman (Lisa Besseghini Redman), daughter Carol Redman Moody (Steve Moody), six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nephews, nieces and extended family.
Frances is preceded in death by her husband Earl Redman, parents Henry and Anna Tygart, sisters Betty and Mary Lee, brothers Billy and Shell.
Frances’s laugh, spunk and feistiness will be missed.
