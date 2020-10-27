Frederick Clyde “Fred” Kincaid was born Dec. 28, 1942, in Stet, to James Frederick and Eva Winans Carman Kincaid. He was the oldest of their three children. His siblings were Charles “Chuck” and Carol.
Fred passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at his home in Bolivar with his daughter at his side after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Fred grew up in Stet and graduated from Stet High School in 1960. He attended Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg for one year and then joined the United States Army. After his discharge, he attended electronics school in Chicago, Illinois. His first job was with AT&T.
Fred first met Artemisa Parra Lopez in November 1966. When they met, Artemisa did not speak much English, and Fred did not speak Spanish, but that didn’t keep them from falling in love. They were married Sept. 30, 1967, in Higginsville. They moved to Bolivar in 1969.
Their only child, Eva Maria Kincaid, was born Jan. 9, 1973, in Springfield. She was, and is, the light of their lives. Fred loved his daughter so much and was very involved in her activities as she grew up in Bolivar. He coached her softball team for many years. He could always be counted on to be watching in the stands at her tennis matches and when she cheered at Bolivar High School and Southwest Baptist University.
Fred was delighted to see his family expand when Maria married John William Kallenbach and later when Maria and John became parents to three girls, Elena, Anna and Dori. “Grandpa Fred” doted on his granddaughters, practicing ball with them, sharing tips about life and recently, teaching all three to drive.
Fred had many jobs in his life, including being an electrician and selling real estate. For the last 20 years, he worked for his son-in-law, John, at A-1 Tool Inc. in the shop.
Fred was an outdoorsman who enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and hunting for arrowheads. He loved to travel in the western part of the United States and rarely missed his times of meeting with his buddies for coffee back home in Bolivar.
Fred never met a stranger, and all those who knew him were blessed by his humor and kindness.
After many years of prayer, Fred began attending worship with his wife. It was during a gospel meeting with Walter Buchanan that Fred marched right down the aisle and put on Christ in baptism. From that day forward, his sins were washed away, and he strove to be faithful to his Lord and Savior.
Fred was preceded in death by his mother, Eva, in 1996, his father, Frederick, in 2002, his brother, Chuck Kincaid, in 2014 and his sister, Carol Rose Baggerly, just three weeks ago. He was also preceded in death by his niece, Julie Kincaid, and nephew, James “J. J.” Kincaid.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Artemisa, his daughter, Maria and her husband John Kallenbach, and granddaughters Elena and Anna Kallenbach and Dori McRee, all of Bolivar. Fred is also survived by his sister-in-law Clara Kincaid and nephew Scott Kincaid, (Chuck’s family); niece Michelle Carroll and nephew Ronald Radford (Carol’s children); sister-in-law Bernice Schumaker and family, husband Milburn, children Debbie Haney, Teresa Schumaker, Wayne Schumaker and Maria Moore; brother-in-law Felix Lopez and family, children Judy Rico, Victor and Henry Lopez; brother-in-law Gene Lopez; brother-in-law Jose Lopez and family, (wife Ruth, children Roberta, Joseph, David and Sondra Lopez); sister-in-law Louisa Lopez and her daughter, Norma Casteneda; brothers-in-law Alfredo Lopez, Ricardo Lopez and family, wife Melissa and son Jason Lopez; plus many other nieces and nephews whom Fred dearly loved, including Vicky Rhodes, Butch Portell, Keith Portell and Alice Evans (Tomasa’s children).
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar. The service was officiated by John Kallenbach with Bill Bob Kallenbach as song leader. Musical selections were “We Shall Assemble,” “Give Thanks” and “I Know that My Redeemer Lives.” Scripture reading was from Psalm 23.
Pallbearers were Rex Austin, Ron Meador, Jack Follis, Mason Painter, Butch Portell and Scott Kincaid.
We would like to thank CMH Hospice for providing caring hearts and hands while assisting our family during my father’s last week of life. A special thank you to our nurse Marilynn Teague, Ashley Batson with Social Services and Aide Sherrie Herbert. Our deepest appreciation for volunteers Christina Walters, Mason Payne, Debbie Martin and Barbara Brooks who watched over my father vigilantly and also Volunteer Coordinator Melissa Lightfoot, for going above and beyond to give us reassurance and support.
