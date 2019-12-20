Friday blaze brings destruction to downtown Bolivar

A fire destroyed several downtown Bolivar storefronts along East Broadway Street on Friday, Dec. 20.
Crews from multiple area agencies battled the flames for several hours.
A full assessment of which businesses were damaged wasn’t available Friday, but Bolivar City Fire Department Chief Brent Watkins said every business along the block saw at least smoke damage.
No injuries were reported in the blaze.
Find in-depth coverage and photos in the Saturday edition of the BH-FP.
