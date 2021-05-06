Fulbright announces retirement from CMH

Changes are on the horizon for Citizens Memorial Hospital, as Gary Fulbright, CEO/executive director of CMH and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, announced his retirement effective the end of this year.
According to a CMH news release, Fulbright’s last day will be Friday, Dec. 31.
The release stated Fulbright’s career spans nearly four decades at CMH, with the last year serving as CEO/executive director after he succeeded Donald J. Babb as CMH’s leader in January 2020.
With prior experiences as a certified public accountant and an internal auditor, Fulbright started working with the health care organization on June 1, 1982, as its controller, the release stated. He was promoted to chief financial officer in 2003.
“I’ve greatly enjoyed my time at CMH,” Fulbright said in the release. “It’s been amazing to see the progress that we’ve made and all the new services we’ve added over the years. CMH has a wonderful future ahead and I’m so grateful to have been a part of its growth.”
During his time as CEO, Fulbright broke ground on the 8,300-square-foot Willard Medical Center that will open in November 2021 and added the CMH Urology Surgical Clinic, the release stated.
He also recently led the health care system through the unique challenges brought on by COVID-19.
Under Fulbright’s leadership, in the midst of the pandemic, CMH worked alongside other community organizations and developed and adjusted visitor policies, appointment practices and cutting edge treatment plans.
CMH also set up a designated COVID-19 treatment area in the hospital and a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, as well as hosted community vaccination events, per previous coverage.
Throughout the pandemic, Fulbright and CMH have been proponents of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Polk County Health Center recommendations, including wearing masks and receiving vaccines, on the local level.
“Gary was the third employee hired at CMH and has been an integral part of its growth over the years,” Dave Strader, CMH Foundation board president, said in the release. “CMH’s advancements and its long list of achievements are due in part to Gary’s financial talents enabling the organization to thrive even during periods of uncertainty like the recent COVID-19 pandemic.”
After retirement, Fulbright plans on spending more time with his family, playing golf and farming, the release stated.
“We are grateful to Gary for his years of service to CMH and for helping to build its strong legacy of caring for our patients, residents and communities for nearly 40 years,” Patrick Douglas, CMH board chairman, said in the release. “His influence and important financial decisions helped the organization to grow quickly and to expand to include numerous hospital services, primary care and specialty clinics, long-term care communities, home care services and other programs.”
The CMH and CMH Foundation boards of directors are forming a search committee and will begin the process of finding Fulbright’s replacement, the release stated.
About CMH
Located in Bolivar, Citizens Memorial Hospital District and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation operate as an integrated health care system with one CEO/executive director, two boards of directors and more than 2,100 employees, the release stated.
CMH serves a rural eight-county area in southwest Missouri and includes hospital and emergency services, 34 primary and specialty care clinics, seven long-term care communities, home care services, home medical equipment stores and a retail pharmacy, the release stated. Citizens Memorial Hospital is also designated as a Level III Trauma Center and Level II STEMI Center.
Named one of the Top 10 Rural Hospitals in America, CMH is one of the 10 largest employers in southwest Missouri and is a three time Missouri Quality Award recipient in 2010, 2014 and 2018, per the release.
