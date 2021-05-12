Marion C. Early R-5 will hold a pickleball tournament fundraiser for sophomore Jacob “Fred” Bumgarner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at the school.
Bumgarner, 15, recently underwent several surgeries to remove a tumor from his brain, R-5 athletics director David Francka said.
He’s currently receiving care at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Francka said.
Due to the severity of his condition, he may need to stay at the hospital into mid-summer, Francka said.
Thursday’s event will feature pulled pork sandwiches, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, nachos, chips, candy and drinks for dinner, as well as a dessert auction and a pickleball tournament.
The pickleball tournament will be $20 a team.
All proceeds will go directly to Bumgarner and his family.
Other fundraisers
Morrisville Assembly of God church will hold a worship and prayer event for Bumgarner at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.
All students are welcome to come and join in worship, a special time of prayer and snack time. Students may also sign posters, which will then be hung in Bumgarner’s hospital room.
Morrisville FFA will hold a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at the school cafeteria.
The event is donation only.
Several local businesses have also set up donation buckets for the Bumgarner family.
Buckets are posted at Hannah’s General Store in Morrisville and The Pitchfork Restaurant south of Bolivar on Mo. 13.
Additionally, Francka said organizers are planning a coed softball tournament tentatively set for Sunday, May 30.
Find more information on Bumgarner’s condition and about how to help in the Fighting for FRED group on Facebook.
