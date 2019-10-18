Garry E. Guy, 82, of Willard passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Sacville on March 28, 1937, to Denzil Guy and Lillian Hicks Guy.
Garry was united in marriage to Ellen Pierpont on Feb. 23, 1968. They were blessed to share 48 years together. To this union, two children were born, Janie White and David Guy.
Garry started in the timber business at an early age. He got sawdust in his blood and never got it out. He was the founding member of Guys Logging. He logged with his son, David, up until three months before his death.
Garry and his family spent many years in the agricultural business, raising and selling strawberries and blueberries.
Garry adored his three grandchildren, Brandon White, Sara White and Jessa Guy. He always made sure to put out a small patch of strawberries for them to pick each year. Garry loved gardening and raising vegetables, sharing them with family and friends.
Garry was a loving husband, grandfather, brother and uncle. He always put his family first and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Garry was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Orville, his sister Linda Wynkoop and his wife, Ellen, who passed away in December 2016.
Garry is survived by a son, David Guy and wife Krista; a daughter, Janie White and husband Matt; three grandchildren, Jessa Guy and Brandon and Sara White, all of Walnut Grove; two sisters, Helen Heath and husband Bill and Anna Guy; two brothers-in law, John Pierpont and Dale Wynkoop; sister-in-law Freida Guy; honorary daughter and gardening buddy, Wendy Parks; many loving nephews and nieces; and many lifelong friends.
Visitation was Friday, Oct. 18, at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Greene Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that friends and family give a donation to someone who is currently battling cancer.
