Gary Alvin Nash, 79, of Bolivar passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his home with his wife, Brenda, of 58 years, by his side.
Gary was born on Jan. 16, 1942, in Great Falls, Montana, to Alvin and Margaret Nash. Later, the family moved to Hungry Horse, Montana, where they operated Crooked Tree Motel. He attended elementary school in Hungry Horse and graduated from Columbia Falls High School in 1960. Gary played the trumpet at church and was in his high school band.
Gary met his wife, Brenda Claiborne, from Dyersburg, Tennessee, at Evangel University in Springfield. They lived most of their lives in the Kansas City area and moved to the Bolivar area in 2012.
Gary and Brenda were RVers most of their marriage. They are members of Treasure Lake RV Resort in Branson, as well as past members of numerous RV clubs. He also enjoyed attending gospel music singings and attended Countryside Assembly in Bolivar. Gary retired from Lucent Technologies in 1997.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Margaret Nash. He is survived by his wife, Brenda, and children LaDonna Jekot (Mathew), Scott Nash, Chad Nash, and grandchildren Nash Jekot and Madeline Jekot, who all live in Colorado. Also surviving him are his sisters, Donna Morken (Phil) of Montana, Nonie Kost of Montana and Ruth Burtsfield of Washington, and brother Rodney (Lori) of Montana. He also leaves behind a host of family and friends, who will miss him dearly.
Cremation is under the direction of Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services.
A celebration of life service will be this summer and will be announced at a later date.
