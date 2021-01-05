Gary Gene Griffin passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at CMH in Bolivar. Gary was born on July 10, 1936, in Bona. His parents were Lloyd “Bill” Griffin and Ruby Crain Griffin, and he had one sister Glee Ann Huchteman.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and sister.
Gary graduated from Dadeville High School in 1954. He married Janice Lee Hopkins in 1968, and they had four children, Kary Griffin, Marcia Griffin, Sherry Holland (Mike) and Timothy Griffin (Misty). He also had eight grandchildren that he was so proud of, Kennedy “KJ” and Ruby Griffin, Isaac, Milo and Cecelia Griffin, Jason and Ryleigh Holland and Braycen Witt; and a daughter-in-law Nichole McMillan. He also is survived by several nephews, nieces and cousins.
Gary was an active member of the Bona Church of Christ.
Gary spent many years playing, umping and coaching youth baseball. In the mid-70s, Gary and his friends Mike Hopkins, Ernie Presley, Ronnie Burrows and Al Kent Reed started the summer youth baseball program, known now as the Polk County League.
Gary and Janice owned and operated the Fair Play Slaughter House and Locker Plant and the Land-O-Lakes Drive In during the 1970s while he worked as a substitute mailman. He eventually became a full-time rural mail carrier and retired after 26 years. He also officiated football, basketball and baseball for MSHSAA for over 25 years. Gary served on the Fair Play School Board for several years.
Gary was a lifelong supporter of Dadeville athletics and most recently Wheatland athletics due to his granddaughters.
You could always catch Gary watching his grandchildren at their sporting events. He also loved to fish and hunt. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Gary really loved a good fish fry, which he did annually for friends for many years.
Visitation will be held 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Bona Church of Christ in Bona, with a private family graveside held at a later date.
