Gary Lane Jackson III, 25, of Bolivar passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield.
He was born Nov. 7, 1994, in St. Louis to Gary Lane Jackson Jr. and Linda Michelle Abel.
He graduated from Bolivar High School in the Class of 2013.
Gary worked doing what he loved, delivering for Dominos. He also loved playing the bass in two different bands. He enjoyed playing air-soft, trail riding, hiking, climbing trees and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his father; paternal great grandmother Margie Dixon; maternal great grandparents Howard and Addielee Abel; and paternal great-grandfather Leonard Perkins.
Gary is survived by his parents, Linda and Mike Perkins of Bolivar; paternal grandparents Gary and Gwen Jackson of St. Louis and Danny and Donna Perkins of Pittsburg; maternal grandparents Pam and Wayne Vest of Bolivar and Larry and Linda Abel of Wheatland; maternal great-grandmother Rose Rhyneer of Buffalo; god-sister Alyssa Bailey of Camby, Indiana; his significant other, Amber Hammond of Springfield; four uncles, Brian Vest (Ashley), Gerald Jackson (Aimee), William Perkins (Maleah), Hobie Perkins; seven aunts, Shelly Woody (Kenneth), Jennifer Hardin (John), Jeannie Hargiss (Bill), Lorie Periman (Marc), Susan Payne (Les), Belinda Martinsen (Scott), Kim Jarman (Les); cousins Kimber, Kamryn, Kaydence, Graham, Ayden, Ayla, Brooke, Brina, Brock, Brianna, Brett, Eric, Kiara, William, Larry Dale, Mariah, Derek, Ashley, Amanda, Brandon and Riley; as well as many other relatives and friends.
According to Gary’s wishes, his body will be cremated. There will be a memorial visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Pike Auditorium on the SBU campus in Bolivar. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2 with the Rev. Bob Behnke officiating. Online condolences may be made at: greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
