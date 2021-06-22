Update as of 3:30 p.m.: Sgt. Mike McClure with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said "things are improving" and teams working on scene are hopefully nearing a resolution. He said he believed crews were on their way to pinpointing a cause for the possible gas leak.
McClure said the Logan-Rogersville Fire Department hazmat team was enroute to the scene to assist.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has placed detour signs along Mo. 13 at the Mill Street and Business 13 intersections to help drivers avoid the area of concern, he said.
Around 100 families have possibly been affected by the evacuations, McClure said.
Polk County Emergency Management Director Rick Davis said he's made plans with both Southwest Baptist University and Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar to provide housing for displaced families if the situation does not resolve by overnight hours.
Update as of 11:50 a.m.: Mayor Carl Long said the evacuation efforts have been expanded. He said people living from Tilden Street south to Mill Street and from Gulf Street east to Ohio Street need to evacuate their homes and buildings.
He said the area of concern encompasses the southwest quadrant of the town.
Long said several agencies, including Polk County Emergency Management, multiple law enforcement agencies and several fire departments, are assisting with efforts.
"We've had a good response and are coming together to find a solution," Long said.
Previous coverage
Emergency crews are evacuating residents from homes in Humansville after a city maintenance team found gasoline in the city's sewer system from a possible gas leak.
Humansville mayor Carl Long confirmed Tuesday morning people living south of Tilden Street are currently being evacuated to the community building on the square.
"The front and back doors of the building are open," Long said. "I'm here now. We'll have water and snacks for everyone soon."
Long said the city has called for help from area fire departments. He said the crews will go door-to-door to help evacuate the city's residents. Emergency crews will also check for the presence of gasoline at each home, he said.
Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison confirmed deputies are also on scene assisting.
"Please stay away from the area where emergency crews are responding so they have easy access," Long said.
Witnesses on scene say they can smell the odor of gasoline where crews are working.
Long said city maintenance workers found gasoline in the sewer system when they were installing a drain in someone's driveway.
He said the Department of Natural Resources has been notified of the situation.
This is a developing news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.