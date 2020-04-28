Gaylord Lawrence Cates, 70, passed away peacefully in his home Friday, April 17, 2020. Gaylord was born in Humansville on Oct. 30, 1949.
He grew up on a family farm in Avery just north of Wheatland. Gaylord was a 1968 Wheatland graduate and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy where he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device.
On Feb. 5, 1972, he was united in marriage to Dollie Troxel. From this marriage, he was blessed with two daughters.
During this time, he worked for the late Ken Cherry at Gambles Store, Turner Construction and Joy Spradling Well Drilling before going to work for the Army Corps of Engineers at Pomme de Terre Lake in 1983.
In 1987, Gaylord was united with a longtime friend, Barbara Brown. On Jan. 12, 1997, she became his wife. They lived most of their years in the Bolivar area, moving to the lake area for a short time and back to Bolivar.
During this time, Gaylord continued his journey with the Army Corps of Engineers. After serving Pomme de Terre and Truman Lake, he retired in January 2013 as a work leader at Perry Lake in Kansas.
During 30 years with the Army Corps of Engineers, Gaylord worked many disasters, including large floods on the Missouri and Mississippi rivers, Hurricane Fran in North Carolina, Hurricane George in Puerto Rico, hurricanes Charlie, Frances, Ivan and Jeanne in Florida, Hurricane Katrina in Mississippi and the devastating tornado in Joplin. During this time, he earned the Heartland Award for Professionalism and Caring, Commander’s Award for Civilian Service and Achievement Medal in Civilian Service.
After retirement, Gaylord went back to driving a truck “for something to do” as he had always done in his “spare” time. His famous line was, “Truckin ain’t for sissies, ya know!” He took pride in driving and enjoyed being “on the road again.”
After many conversations about needing to stick to four wheels and many trips to prove that he could still do it, he landed his working career at Reliable Chevrolet, delivering parts. He simply enjoyed being on the go and around people.
Gaylord was a lifelong member of the Galmey VFW Post 9638 and a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Pomme de Terre Shrine Club.
Along with the many accomplishments throughout his life, his greatest accomplishment was being a grandpa. Raegan and Kaylin were his pride and joy.
Gaylord was preceded in death by his wife Barbara in 2009; parents Lawrence and Zelma Cates; and aunt and uncle Ivan and Reba Jenkins.
Gaylord is survived by his daughters, Shanna Cates, San Antonio, Texas, and Kasey Warfel and husband Champ of Buffalo.
Pending the stay at home order, we invite all of Gaylord’s friends to join his family for the Masonic ceremony at the Pomme de Terre Shrine Club in his memory at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23. Dinner will directly follow the ceremony. We will update everyone the week before in The Index to confirm the plans. Graveside services were Tuesday, April 21, with the Rev. Kent Parsons officiating at Spring Branch Cemetery.
Oh, how precious are the memories, of the one we loved so dear;
You’re in our hearts and in our minds, each moment of the year.
Because you meant so much to us, because we loved you so;
We thank God for the memories, you have left us here below.
And the hope that lingers with us, that someday again we will meet.
When our life on Earth is ended, and our journey is complete.
