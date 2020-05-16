Gearing up for the election

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Polk Countians will head to the polls next month to cast votes in the Tuesday, June 2, municipal election, which was postponed in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s ballot includes a chance for Bolivar residents to approve or deny the city’s request to sell its water and sewer systems to Liberty Utilities and contested races for every school board in the county, Bolivar’s board of aldermen, mayor of Humansville and the Citizens Memorial Hospital board of directors.
And, thanks to a special delivery from the Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office, both voters and election workers will be better protected during the process.
According to a news release from his office, Ashcroft visited the Polk County courthouse as part of a statewide trip to provide election workers with personal protective equipment and other safety measures.
Polk County Clerk Melinda Robertson, who is the county’s election authority, said her office received face masks, floor markers, posters and hand sanitizer, which she said she’ll distribute between the county’s 12 polling locations and the courthouse.
“It’s important that people feel safe to vote,” Robertson said. “And we’re very appreciative of the secretary of state for providing these things.”
Robertson said preparations for the election are going well, though she has had to call in several backup workers to substitute for some who have underlying health conditions or are older and have concerns about the virus.
“We’re ready,” she said.
Absentee ballots available
Election day is Tuesday, June 2, and absentee voting is available at the Polk County Clerk’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 30, and Monday, June 1, for those whose absentee ballot applications are received by the clerk’s office Wednesday, May 20.
“Depending on the COVID-19 situation, this may be curbside voting,” the office said in a news release.
Applications can be found on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.
According to the release, applications can also be mailed to voters upon request by calling 326-4031.
Absentee ballot applications can be returned to the County Clerk’s office by mail at 102 E. Broadway St., Room 11, via email at clerk@polkcountymo.org or by fax at 326-3525.
The decision is yours
Bolivar voters will decide the fate of the city’s water and sewer system. According to previous BH-FP coverage, voters will be asked two questions:
• Shall the City of Bolivar Missouri be authorized to sell the City’s existing combined waterworks and sewage system to Liberty Utilities (Missouri Water) LLC?
• Shall the City of Bolivar, Missouri be authorized to enter into a franchise agreement with Liberty Utilities (Missouri Water) LLC to provide water and sewerage services to the City for a period not to exceed 20 years?
As previously reported, a “yes” vote on the ballot would be a vote to transfer the city’s water and wastewater treatment to Liberty Utilities, while a “no” vote on the ballot would leave the system under the city's management.
If approved, the city would sell its water and wastewater systems, including all property and equipment, to Liberty Utilities for $23.5 million.
The city would also franchise out water and wastewater services to the utility company for 20 years, per the agreement.
Also on the ballot:
School boards
Every Polk County school district features at least one contested race. Terms are three years unless otherwise noted.
Bolivar R-1: On the Bolivar R-1 Board of Education, Brandon van Deren faces re-election. Jeralyn Shive, who was appointed to fill an unexpired term on the board in June 2019, will now seek election. Johnathan Moores and Jared Taylor have also filed. Voters will be asked to select three candidates. Voters will also be asked to choose between Kerri Clayton and Mike Ryan for a one-year term.
Fair Play R-2: Three positions on the Fair Play school board are up for election. Jennifer Schwartz, Cindy Bruce, Trampas Harman, Joshua Logan, Lee Neil II and Lauren Shuler-West filed.
Halfway R-3: Three positions are up for election. Jeremy Sibley, Kenton Payne, Curt Allen, Lisa Stringfellow and Gary Doke filed.
Humansville R-4: Three positions are up for election. Cassie Ahlers, Margo Long, Eleanor Biron, Shawn Baker, Shawn Kenney and Melody Bays filed.
MCE R-5: Three positions are up for election. Ginger Bumgarner, Thomas Francka, Kevin Painter and Mike Haynes filed.
Pleasant Hope R-6: Three positions are up for election. Mitzi Kelly, Cheri Hobson, Jacob Miller, Brandon Presley, Brandon Buckle and Donnie Pulley filed.
Municipal
Several cities have contested races. Terms are two years unless otherwise noted.
Bolivar: The City of Bolivar will see four positions on next month’s ballot.
In Ward II, alderman Justin Ballard faces challenger Billy Glover.
Aldermen Ethel Mae Tennis, Steve Sagaser and Alexis Neal are unopposed.
Fair Play: Two seats on the Fair Play board of aldermen are up for election. Larry Daniels, Jordan Sukovaty and Richard Vest filed.
Humansville: Mayor Carl Long faces opponent Gary Shannon.
Candidates Eric Hoskins, Rhonda Rogers, Josef Wagner and Stacy Evering are unopposed for four open seats on the board of aldermen. Kelsey Owings is unopposed in the race for tax collector.
Pleasant Hope: Tammy Hickman, Rodney Lee and Gary Dooley filed for alderman-at-large. Voters must select two.
Other boards
Other boards seeing contested races on next month’s ballot include the following:
Citizens Memorial Hospital board of directors: One 6-year term is up for election. Robin Sechler and Jody Shelenhamer filed.
Robertson confirmed Monday, May 11, Jean Morrow has also filed to run as a write-in candidate.
One 2-year term is also up for election. Joan Woods is the only candidate.
Bolivar special road district: One 3-year term is up for election. No candidates filed, so a write-in candidate will receive the seat. Robertson said criteria to hold the seat include being a registered voter and taxpayer residing in the district.
Flemington special road district: One 3-year term is up for election. No candidates filed, so a write-in candidate will receive the seat. Robertson said criteria to hold the seat include being a registered voter and taxpayer residing in the district.
- Southwest special road district: One 3-year term is up for election. No candidates filed, so a write-in candidate will receive the seat. Robertson said criteria to hold the seat include being a registered voter and taxpayer residing in the district.
