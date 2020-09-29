The Polk County Genealogical Society will meet Thursday, Oct. 1, at the PCGS Research Facility on the southeast corner of the square.
A webinar about genealogical research will be shown. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m., with a short business meeting followed by the webinar.
The library takes every precaution of exposure by following the guidelines of social distancing when possible, wearing masks and washing hands frequently. All surfaces are sanitized each day.
For the meeting, the group is urging all to be responsible and highly recommends the wearing of masks.
The research facility is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Volunteers are ready to help visitors search for ancestors.
Queries can be sent to the society via email at info@pcgsmo.com. For more information, call PCGS at 777-2820.
