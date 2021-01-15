George R. “Rick” Kick, the first son of Laverne Mae Luedde Kick and Charles Guerette Kick, was born Sept. 1, 1950, in St. Louis.
On Sept. 25, 1995, Rick was united in marriage to Julie Ann Hill Kralik in Union. They settled in Beaufort, where together they combined and continued to raise their family.
During their early marriage, Rick continued to grow his company, Total Security. In his free time, Rick enjoyed horseback riding, fishing, hunting, four wheeling but mostly spending time with his family and friends. Rick’s love of the lake and fishing led to the family’s relocation to Stockton in 2003. There Rick found joy in lawn care, boating, retirement and his nine grandchildren.
Rick also had compassion for animals, and on several occasions was known to bring them home unannounced. Several dogs and cats, not to mention horses, chickens, rabbits … and a few other furry critters along the way, were given a second chance.
Rick is survived by his loving wife, Julie Kick; son Richard Kick and Jan Miller of Sullivan; three daughters, Tiffany Borders and husband Jamian of Willard, Ashley Howe and husband Jake of Grove, Oklahoma, Cassandra Elder and husband Flip of Stockton, son Chad Hill and Brandy Johnston of Stockton, and foster son John Goode of St. Louis; nine grandchildren, Samantha Kick of Sullivan, Beau Kick of Sullivan, Anthony Howe of Grove, Oklahoma, Matthew Howe of Grove, Oklahoma, Allie Elder of Stockton, Ethan Howe of Grove, Oklahoma, Evy Elder of Stockton, Alexis Hill of Stockton and Zoey Elder of Stockton; daughter-in-law Katie Kick of Cuba; sister Karen Pickett and husband Steve of Grove City, Ohio, brother Charles Lewis and wife Suzette of Pacific, sister Kim Fierro and husband Gilberto of Imperial, sister Lisa Koester and husband Gary of Imperial and many other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, other relatives, son Terry Kick on June 26, 2016, and Uncle Donald “Buck” Luedde on Jan. 9, 2017.
Memorial services were Saturday, Jan. 9, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton.
