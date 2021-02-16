George Robert Dillow, 89, Bolivar, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield.
He was born Sept. 1, 1931, in Roxana, Illinois, to Lemuel and Rosella Vahle Dillow.
He graduated from Roxana High School in 1950.
He is a U.S. Navy, Korean war veteran.
He was united in marriage to Patty Diveley on Jan. 1, 1952, and to this union two children were born.
George’s occupation was a truck driver. When he retired in 1994, he and Patty continued traveling in their motorhome, getting to see new places, staying for as long as they wanted, meeting many new friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Russell Dillow.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Patty; his two children, George Ricky Dillow (Kathleen) of Phelan, California, and Valerie Evans (Linda) of Spring Creek, Nevada; three grandchildren, Trenton Dillow of Cecila, Kentucky, Stephen Wells (Sarah) of Upland, California, and Vanessa Shendrick of Spring Creek, Nevada; five great-grandchildren, Kyle, Zachary, Lydia, Kate and Addison; a niece, Jane Lee; a nephew, Bill Dillow; as well as other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
According to George’s wishes, his body will be cremated and laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, California, at a later date in the spring. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
