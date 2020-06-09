All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
By the time these words see print, COVID-19 travel restrictions and store closings may be lifted in some places. Commerce may begin to resume, the hardships experienced by millions begin to dissipate, and some semblance of normal lifestyles start to emerge.
Or, it may all be pie in the sky. Our country’s leadership would like to ordain instant recovery, as would we all.
The virus, however, may not be listening to the press conferences.
At some time or another social interaction and commerce will resume. It needs to happen; but, I’m not sure I need everything to be the same as it was.
I’m not sure I want to get back on the same horse I’ve been riding the past few years.
I’ve adjusted a mite too well to travel restrictions and social distancing. For the first time since I officially retired from the newspaper, I’m actually feeling retired.
I don’t miss the monthly meetings that have been canceled. Staying at home more suits me just fine.
I’d like to get back in church on Sundays and be able to visit my grandchildren and take them to a movie and dinner in Springfield.
I am not in any hurry, though, to resume penciling in meetings of organizations dating to my working — make that — salaried — years.
The past few weeks have underscored the reality that I no longer work for the newspaper — or anyone else. Sore muscles and joints after a few hours in the garden also remind me I’m of an age when doing less is not only OK, but often necessary.
Aside from the personal insights I attribute to this pandemic lockdown, we have realized some benefit — possibly exclusive to retirees, but real nonetheless. We’re spending less money. With travel reduced to essential business, our fuel bill is cut in half, and with stores and eating places closed or limiting access, we’re spending less “running around” money.
On a broader scale, COVID-19 restrictions have reminded all of us we can adjust to simpler lifestyles. Moreover, the limitations on social contact have fueled creativity and inspiration in countless households, and proved the incalculable value of our electronic connections.
Though happily distant from much of the world, I am not blind to the tragic cost of the pandemic to our economy, the loss of jobs and the real suffering of millions touched only by the impact, not the virus itself.
I’d love to see kids back in school and seniors picking up their diplomas. I want to see both moms and dads back at work and weekend ball games again on our calendars.
I would gladly give up my own puny personal gain from reduced travel and business closings for full restoration of commerce and the economy as we knew it at the beginning of this year. I’d like to see my retirement fund back where it was on Jan. 1
I pray that day comes soon.
But when it does, I yet may not climb back on the same horse.
A pony, maybe.
