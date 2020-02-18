Glee Ann Griffin Huchteman Leblanc of Bolivar was welcomed home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Glee was born Aug. 11, 1938, to Lloyd “Bill” Griffin and Ruby Crane Griffin in Polk County.
She grew up in Bona, where she attended elementary school and then finished her education at Dadeville, where she graduated and met her husband Donald Keith Huchteman.
Don preceded Glee in death on April 17, 2011, after 53 years together.
Glee retired from the Dadeville Post Office, where she worked as the postmaster for 25 years. She served the United States Postal Service for a total of 32 years.
Glee and Don attended Dadeville Baptist Church for many years where Glee loved serving and cooking for the many church gatherings. Glee enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s sporting events and school activities. She also enjoyed fishing, playing Rook with friends and entertaining her family for the holidays.
Later in life, Glee married Leo Leblanc in 2014 who also preceded her in death after five years together.
Preceding Glee in death were her parents, Bill and Ruby Griffin, her husband Donald Huchteman and her husband Leo Leblanc.
Survivors include her brother Gary Griffin and wife Jan of Bona; four children, Daryl Huchteman and wife Lois of Columbia, Cheryl Polodna and husband Dan of Bolivar, Kris Huchteman and wife Sarah of Bolivar and Brian Huchteman and wife Jennifer of Dadeville; seven grandchildren, Corey Huchteman, Brittney Davis, Erin Davis, Natalie Cartwright, Matthew Huchteman, Drayton Huchteman and Kayden Huchteman; one stepdaughter, Lorraine Glass and husband Curt; eight stepgrandchildren, Jared Ingalls, Jason Ingalls, Gavin Nesmith, Nolan Nesmith, Maddux Nesmith, Lee Venning, Jeffrey Venning and Samuel Glass; three great-grandchildren, Maximus Ingalls, Alexander Ingalls and Huntlee Gerling; and a host of many wonderful nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Dadeville Baptist Church. Burial followed in Dadeville Masonic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dadeville Masonic Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at greenfieldfuneralchapel.com. Services are under the care of Greenfield Funeral Chapel.
