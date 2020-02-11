Glen D. Manning Jr., 59, of Bolivar went to be with his Lord and Savior, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
He was born on June 21, 1960, in Frankfurt Germany.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Dryer Lemke; his four sisters, Glenda and husband James, Chris and husband Lee, Pauline and husband Bill, Pam and husband Les; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Glen Dale Manning Sr., and stepfather, Richard N. Lemke.
Glen graduated from Morrisville High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and spending time with all his family. He was a skilled carpenter who loved working with his hands and using his skills to help those who needed him.
He was an active member of Word of God Fellowship Church. He was a loving son, brother and uncle and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Graveside services and burial will be held at noon Thursday, Feb. 13, at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery under the direction of Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. The Rev. Bobby Kay Holland will be officiating.
Honorary bearers will be James Garrison, Lee Choate, Bill Ethridge, Les Horn, Josh Holland, Rod Parks, Robert Stallsmith, Ricky Hejna, Charles Choate, Bob Blanton, Jeremy Blanton and Jacob Horn.
