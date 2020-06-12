Glenda Kaye Dawson, 54, Brighton, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
She was born April 19, 1966, in Springfield to Glenn Eldon and Condelear Fern Snyder Jones.
She was a homemaker, and she loved crocheting and collecting spoons.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, her son Brett Eldon Jones and her brother, Glenn Steven Jones.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Dawson; two sons, Jessy Wayne Dawson and his wife, Stephanie, and Aaron Lee Dawson; and her two grandsons, Jordan Wayne Dawson and Kaiden Dean Dawson. She is also survived by her special cousins, Kim Knox and Tresea Snyder, her best friends, Carolyn Braham and Lynette Kittleman, and many other family and friends.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial to follow at Pleasant Hope cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. before services.
