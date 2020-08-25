Glenda Lee Adams Callaway, 80, died at 2:22 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in her home.
She was born June 23, 1940, in Columbia, the daughter of Wm. Glenn Adams and Bessie Lee Kelley.
Glenda was a member of Bolivar First Christian Church and served as a deaconess. She was very active in the Boy Scouts of America for nearly two decades, serving as a Cub Scout den leader and a trainer for other leaders. She was a recipient of the Boy Scouts of America Silver Beaver Award.
Glenda was a clerk for Roberts Livestock Auction for 42 years. Her passions included quilting and numerous other crafts. Her most treasured times were spent making food for and spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
Glenda was preceded in death by her husband, K. Charles Callaway Jr.; her father, Glenn Adams; her mother, Bessie Kelley; her father-in-law, Kenneth C. Callaway; her mother-in-law, LaVeda Callaway; her sister, Sue Stevenson; and her nephew, Ray Sutton.
Glenda is survived by her daughters, Jackie (Pat) O’Dell of Jefferson City and their children, Kevin and Megan O’Dell, Mary Ann Callaway of Bolivar and her children, Jacob (Claudia) Neal, Joshua and Charlotte Waddelow; her sons, James Callaway of Bolivar and his children, Amanda (Ryan) Bybee and their daughter, Hailey, Samantha (Justin) King and their son, Weston, and Thomas (Brittany) Callaway, Kenny (Tammie) Callaway of Bolivar and his daughter, Kenna Callaway, John (Pam) Callaway of Bolivar and their children, Jill Wilson and her children, Laila, Lane and Logan, Levi (Jessica) Callaway and their children, Noah and Liam, Jade (Jeremy Cook), Luke, Kaisha and Jackson Callaway; Charles’ two sisters, Evelyn Fullerton of Bolivar and Rosemary Sutton of Overland Park; a brother, Jeff (Gail) Herndon of Arizona; a sister, Julie (Doug) Hawks of Tennessee; an uncle, Elmer (Sally) Adams of Arizona; an aunt, Marie (Howard) Brown of Joplin; Charles’ cousin, Dorothy Isdell of Bolivar; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a multitude of friends.
Private family services are planned.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tremain Family Hospitality House in lieu of flowers, online at citizensmemorial.com/about/giving/cmh-foundation-donations.html or mailed to 1500 N Oakland, Bolivar MO 65613.
